Polish Hunting Dog

Powerful and brave despite their medium size, Polish Hunting Dogs are specialised in big game like deer and wild boars. They may also concentrate on smaller game, like foxes and hares, in some regions, especially mountainous southern Poland, where perseverance and stamina are important.

These gentle, well balanced dogs, which can display great bravery, are intelligent and easy to train, making them outstanding guard dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)