Picardy Shepherd

Unlike other French sheepdogs recognised by dog clubs at the end of the 19th century, Picardy Sheepdogs had to wait until 1922 for the first official standard to be published.
About the Picardy Shepherd

Picardy Shepherds, a.k.a. Bergers Picards, are medium-sized, hardy but elegant and muscular dogs that are brimming with energy. The members of this terrier-like breed with an intelligent gaze are active and alert. The first Picardy Sheepdogs were shown and judged in the same class as Beauce Sheep Dogs and Briards in 1863. There is evidence of a Picardy breed in 1898. In those days it was always tricoloured, with tan markings.

The breed prototype is Tambour, which belonged to Emile Bedut. Nowadays, Picardy Sheepdogs are most often watchdogs and companion dogs and they seem very satisfied with their life. Breed enthusiasts praise their kindness, loyalty, intelligence and the peace of mind they inspire. Their iron constitution and remarkable balance are legendary.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Lively / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Determined

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great watchdog
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

