Picardy Shepherd

Picardy Shepherds, a.k.a. Bergers Picards, are medium-sized, hardy but elegant and muscular dogs that are brimming with energy. The members of this terrier-like breed with an intelligent gaze are active and alert. The first Picardy Sheepdogs were shown and judged in the same class as Beauce Sheep Dogs and Briards in 1863. There is evidence of a Picardy breed in 1898. In those days it was always tricoloured, with tan markings.

The breed prototype is Tambour, which belonged to Emile Bedut. Nowadays, Picardy Sheepdogs are most often watchdogs and companion dogs and they seem very satisfied with their life. Breed enthusiasts praise their kindness, loyalty, intelligence and the peace of mind they inspire. Their iron constitution and remarkable balance are legendary.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)