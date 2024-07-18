Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
Bernese Mountain Dog adult in black and white

About the Bernese Mountain Dog

Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.

Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Very large
Confident / Loving / Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Calm

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space

