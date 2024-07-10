Spanish Mastiff
About the Spanish Mastiff
Spanish Mastiffs are closely connected with the seasonal cycle of moving livestock from pasture to pasture, especially sheep, which they have been protecting from wolves and other predators since the Middle Ages. They are now also used to guard property and defend people. These animals are highly intelligent, but not without beauty either, and both are expressed in its gaze.
Hardy, loving, calm and noble, they are undaunted by animals that pose a threat or people that are unfamiliar to them, especially when they have a duty to protect and defend.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-11 years
Intelligent / Loving / Friendly / Determined / Protective / Confident
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of space
