Your dog's end of life care

In the last part of your dog’s life, it’s important to give it the care and comfort it needs, as well as putting its wellbeing and happiness first.

What problems might an older dog suffer?

As it gets older, your dog’s bodily functions and organs are gradually losing effectiveness. Cell growth and regeneration slows, so they’re less able to repair any damage and recover from illness.

Older dogs can struggle with their vision if they develop cataracts – a disease associated with diabetes mellitus, which can affect ageing dogs and those which are overweight. Weak thyroid gland function, known as hypothyroidism, is the most common hormonal disease among dogs, while osteoarthritis can cause your dog to lose mobility due to degenerating cartilage and joint health. Senior dogs may also have cognitive disfunction, where the blood and oxygen flow to their brain is reduced and their behaviour is affected.

How can I look after my older dog?

Regular check-ups with your vet are one of the key ways of spotting age-related diseases early on and establishing the right programme of care for your senior dog. You can also look after your dog’s health at home to slow the onset of these illnesses and related conditions by: