Hälsosam tillväxt och långt hår

During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.