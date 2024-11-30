波密犬
Pumis have a great sense of smell and have proven themselves as successful ratters.They have also been used to drive large livestock.
About the Pumi
Pumis are cheerful herding dogs that bear a resemblance to terriers.They are excellent family dogs that have no difficulty adapting to life indoors, although they do need a lot of exercise.
All told, they are perfect as companions or sporting dogs.They are agile, bold and intelligent dogs that have boundless energy for fun.資料來源：以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)
品種特質
原產地: 匈牙利
體型分類: 小型
平均壽命: 12-14 歲
友善 / 忠心耿耿 / 善交際
體型分類: 小型
平均壽命: 12-14 歲
友善 / 忠心耿耿 / 善交際
您不知道的真相
成為優秀的家犬
需要經常整理毛髮
需要大量運動
需要經常整理毛髮
需要大量運動
分享此頁面