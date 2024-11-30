波密犬

Pumis have a great sense of smell and have proven themselves as successful ratters.They have also been used to drive large livestock.
Pumi adult black and white

About the Pumi

Pumis are cheerful herding dogs that bear a resemblance to terriers.They are excellent family dogs that have no difficulty adapting to life indoors, although they do need a lot of exercise.

All told, they are perfect as companions or sporting dogs.They are agile, bold and intelligent dogs that have boundless energy for fun.

資料來源：以上重要資訊引用自世界畜犬聯盟 (FCI)

品種特質

原產地: 匈牙利
體型分類: 小型
平均壽命: 12-14 歲
友善 / 忠心耿耿 / 善交際

您不知道的真相

成為優秀的家犬
需要經常整理毛髮
需要大量運動
