Pumis are cheerful herding dogs that bear a resemblance to terriers.They are excellent family dogs that have no difficulty adapting to life indoors, although they do need a lot of exercise.

All told, they are perfect as companions or sporting dogs.They are agile, bold and intelligent dogs that have boundless energy for fun.

