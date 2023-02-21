EC26C 犬 心臟病配方罐頭
犬主食濕糧
現有包裝
什麼才是正確的餵食量？
1 x 410g
適用範圍
本產品為獸醫專用營養配方，請諮詢您的獸醫，確認本產品是否適合您的愛寵。
CARDIAC SUPPORT
Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
LOW SODIUM
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
成分：禽肉副產品、米、豬肉副產品、魚油、豬肉明膠、粉狀纖維素、精製葵花籽油、礦物質、金盞花。 添加劑（公斤）：維生素D3：280 IU、維生素E：240毫克、維生素C：100毫克、 牛磺酸：2.2公克、鐵：8毫克、碘：0.41毫克、銅：3.3毫克、錳：2.3毫克、鋅：23毫克。
營養成分分析：蛋白質：8.1%、脂肪：7.1%、灰分：1.4%、水分：73.5%