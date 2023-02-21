Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Urinary SO® + Satiety + Calm loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary Tract Health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Weight Management

Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.

Calming Support

Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

