ST. LOUIS (August 8, 2017) - A new signature dog-centric event is coming to the Gateway Arch, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, this Fall. , presented by , will be the first event of its kind at the Arch park and invites St. Louisans along with their furry family members to enjoy the newly renovated park. The free event on Saturday, October 14, celebrates the dog-friendly nature of the expanded Arch park grounds with a variety of activities for dog lovers and their four-legged companions.

“As a proud member of the St. Louis community, Royal Canin is excited to team up with Arch Bark to host a family-friendly event under the iconic Gateway Arch,” said Kamie Eckert, President of Royal Canin USA. “This event will celebrate the special bond between people and their dogs, as our company is committed to making a better world for pets.”

This family event will introduce pet owners to the new opportunities and amenities that the Gateway Arch and surrounding park areas provide for exercise, recreation and enjoyment of our region’s most iconic setting for both the owners and their dogs.

Activities at Arch Bark include:

Paws on the Pavement – a 1 mile fun walk

Live music

Bark Ranger Program with National Park Service

Dock diving opportunities for dogs

Pet photo booth

Agility course

Food trucks

And more!

“We are incredibly excited to bring this new event to the Gateway Arch park with the help of Royal Canin,” said Eric Moraczewski, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, the organization producing Arch Bark. “We hope this is the first of many events that help visitors discover the pet-friendly amenities and all of the other great new features at the park.”

The event is located in the North Gateway section of the Arch park just south of Eads Bridge and kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on October 14 with Paws on the Pavement, a 1-mile fun walk that people can participate in with their dogs. For more information about Arch Bark, visit www.archbarkstl.com.

Please note: the National Park Service requires that all dogs be on a leash while in the park and that the leash be no more than 6 feet long.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation:

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, wellsupported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit archpark.org

Royal Canin:

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.