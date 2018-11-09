Headquartered in the South of France, the company is dedicated to improve pets’ well-being by bringing health through tailor-made nutrition. To celebrate 50 years of collaboration and partnerships with pet professionals, Royal Canin will leverage a unique network of international researchers, scientists and veterinary partners to explore a wide range of topics that impact human-pet interaction – from urbanization, scarcity of resources and global societal trends that affect pets health to the value new technologies bring to our world.



The first-ever interdisciplinary convention on the future of human-animal relationships will be hosted by Royal Canin CEO Loïc Moutault. “At Royal Canin, we believe that pets make our world better and embrace the responsibility to make a better world for them,” said the proud owner of a fawn colored boxer. “We are excited to be bringing together so many experts and thought leaders from different fields in one place to discuss how we can better integrate pets into our society.” Moutault will commence the “Future of Animal Companionship Conference” by elaborating on the principles of Economics of Mutuality, a new business concept that propagates adopting a mutual form of capitalism that benefits all stakeholders.



Another important topic that will be covered during the Conference will be healthy weight management, Obesity being recognized as today’s number one health-issue for pets and people around the world. “Obesity is a major threat to humans and pets,” explains Alex German, Professor Small Animal Medicine at the University of Liverpool. “Ted Kyle, who specializes in human healthcare innovations, will join me in debating how to increase awareness about the dangers that this condition precipitates and steps that should be taken to prevent it.”



Committed to putting the needs of cats and dogs first, the conference demonstrates Royal Canin’s desire to providing a unique platform for discussion and knowledge sharing.



About Royal Canin:

The Royal Canin Company, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is a division of Mars Petcare and a global leader in nutritional health for cats and dogs. Our belief that pets make our world better inspires us and gives life to our purpose: MAKING A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™.



For over 50 years, Royal Canin has been committed to providing Health Nutrition to cats and dogs while improving the quality of their lives. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Jean Cathary, Royal Canin has been continually working and partnering with nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians around the world. Our mission is to transform each cat and dog’s health and wellbeing by pushing the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals. Our unique approach always places cats and dogs’ nutritional requirements at the heart of the innovation process. Their age, lifestyle, size, breed and activity level are observed through science in order to produce specific diets for each animal’s specific needs. Carefully curated nutritional products and formulas are available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary hospitals worldwide. Based in Aimargues in the South of France and operating in 100 markets, our 7,153 Associates around the globe put cats and dogs first every day. To learn more about the Royal Canin Company, visit www.RoyalCanin.com.