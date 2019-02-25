Mark Hite Named Director of S&OP and Integrated Business Planning

ST. CHARLES, MO (February 25, 2018) – Royal Canin USA, a global leader in pet health nutrition,announced Mark Hite has been named Director of Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning effective immediately. Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, has experienced rapid growth and is one of Mars’ billion dollar brands globally.

“I am thrilled to have Mark for this newly developed role within the Leadership Team of the Royal Canin USA business,” said Kamie Eckert, Royal Canin USA President. “Mark’s knowledge and passion will really drive our forward-looking strategy and shape the business as we aspire to make a better world for cats and dogs.”

Hite began his career with Royal Canin USA in 2017 as the Financial Planning Manager, where he championed the strategic financial shaping process and strengthened the capabilities of the team through his tremendous leadership. He routinely enabled thoughtful decision-making at multiple levels of the organization through the preparation and communication of financial results and relevant analyses of internal and external business dynamics.

“I am honored to be able to develop this new role with the support of an amazing team,” said Hite. “This opportunity allows me to leverage years of experience to help the business achieve the high ambitions we have established.”

Hite has more than 20 years of experience, including roles in strategy and finance at Express Scripts after spending 10 years as a General Manager in the commercial health and fitness industry. He received his BA from Harvard University and MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Hite, his wife, Janice, and their daughters, Claire & Caroline, reside in Webster Groves, Missouri, along with a Labrador Retriever puppy, Larry.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcaninus.