Royal Canin is conducting the makeovers with Pet Rescue by Judy and Hollywood Houndz Boutique and Spa to show how proper nutrition and attention to detail can make all the difference in a pet’s life. To prove that love, care and the proper nutrition can help pets reach their full potential, Royal Canin will post before-and-after photographs of the dogs—and welcomes your submissions as well—on its newly-launched pet makeover website.

“At Royal Canin, we obsess over the details and look for precise nutritional solutions, having created over 200 specific formulas for cats and dogs of all breeds, sizes, life stages and lifestyles. By focusing on these details, we can help them reach their potential to become the magnificent animals they are meant to be,” said Dr. Laura Pletz, veterinarian and Royal Canin Technical Services Manager.

“Providing makeovers allows us to honor how unique each pet truly is and show that details matter,” added Pletz.

Royal Canin is also offering pet owners the chance to win a Magnificent Makeover for their own pet, in addition to free pet food for one year, through an online sweepstakes. To enter, U.S. residents eighteen (18) years of age or older must submit a photo of their pet and fill out a quick pet profile form health form at petmakeovers.royalcanin.com between June 1-July 30. The winner of the sweepstakes will be chosen at random.

Royal Canin invites all to celebrate the unique characteristics of their pets this summer and engage with other pet owners by following along and sharing stories and pictures on Royal Canin’s Facebook andTwitter pages.