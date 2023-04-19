ROYAL CANIN® Joins Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Program

St. Charles, MO, April 19, 2023 – ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, announced it has joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program via third party certification as carbon neutral certified by SCS Global Services. The Climate Pledge Friendly program, inspired by the Amazon Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, highlights products that are certified by sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world.

“Royal Canin is dedicated to helping pet owners feed their pets more sustainably, so we are incredibly proud to have products that are certified carbon neutral by SCS Global Services be included in the Climate Pledge Friendly program,” said Racquel White, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Royal Canin. “We are committed to taking additional action to reduce our carbon footprint and further advance our sustainability efforts.”



The ROYAL CANIN® Feline Care Nutrition portfolio and Puppy and Kitten Growth products are the first of ROYAL CANIN® products to be certified carbon neutral by SCS Global Services, qualifying them for the Climate Pledge Friendly program. To qualify for a Climate Pledge Friendly badge, a product must be certified by one of the 45 sustainability certifications recognized by the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including two Amazon-created certifications (Compact by Design or Pre-owned Certified). In addition to the Feline Care Nutrition portfolio and Puppy and Kitten Growth products, the ROYAL CANIN® brand has committed to becoming certified carbon neutral by the end of 2025.





The Climate Pledge Friendly program enables consumers to discover more sustainable products through Amazon’s stores by labeling eligible products and creating opportunities to shop Climate Pledge Friendly products by category.





For more than 50 years, Royal Canin has been an innovator in pet health nutrition and remains guided by its science-driven approach to focus on improving the lives of pets, people and the planet. In 2021, the ROYAL CANIN® brand became the first Mars brand to announce a goal of becoming certified carbon neutral by the end of 2025 and remains one of the first companies to become ICON members of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, meaning that Royal Canin’s investment in PSC helps to advance the company’s environmental and social performance.





To learn more about the Climate Pledge Friendly program, visit www.amazon.com/climatepledgefriendly .To learn more about Mars’ carbon neutral commitments, visit https://www.mars.com/about/policies-and-practices/mars-carbon-neutral-brands.



