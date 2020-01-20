Royal Canin Launches Veterinary-Exclusive Pill Assist™ Product

St. Charles, MO (January 20, 2020) – Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, is continuing to develop products to make the world a better place for cats and dogs. Knowing that giving medication can cause distress to owners and cats alike, Royal Canin Feline PILL ASSIST™ helps cat owners to administer medication by disguising the pill itself. In fact, one in every four pet owners leaves a veterinary clinic with a pill prescription and one out of every three of these pet owners admits their cat spits out the pill.*

“At Royal Canin, we understand the stress pet owners can face when trying to provide necessary medication for their pets,” said Dr. Catherine Lenox, board certified veterinary nutritionist and Royal Canin Regulatory Veterinary Manager. “A cat’s medication cannot help if it is not taken. Royal Canin developed Feline PILL ASSIST to help ease the burden on pet owners and enable cats to better consume the medication they need.”

Royal Canin’s new Feline PILL ASSIST enabled successful pill administration in 91 percent of cases** and helps pet owners ensure their veterinarian’s prescription is an effective treatment at home for their cat. The product contains a soft texture that can easily be molded around any pill shape.

Additionally, these products can be used in conjunction with several Royal Canin veterinary-exclusive diets without compromising their efficacy.

Royal Canin Feline PILL ASSIST can be found at select veterinary clinics, and pet owners should consult with their veterinarian to determine if this product is appropriate for their cat.

