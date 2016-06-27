There are many advantages to feeding wet formulas as a complement to Royal Canin’s existing breed specific dry pet food formulas. Wet formulas provide additional feeding options for pet owners that have finicky eaters like the Yorkshire Terrier or the Chihuahua.

“At Royal Canin, the precise nutritional needs of cats and dogs are at the heart of the innovative formulas we develop,” said Dr. Brent Mayabb, experienced veterinarian and Royal Canin Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “The wet formulas are designed specifically for these unique breeds and complement our existing dry formulas.”