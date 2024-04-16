Royal Canin Unveils Expansion to Gastrointestinal Portfolio, Announces Five New Diets

ST. CHARLES, MO. (April 16, 2024) – ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, has announced an expansion to its Veterinary Gastrointestinal (GI) portfolio. Gastrointestinal issues are the 3rd and 4th most common issue in cats and dogs that prompt a veterinary visit, and tailored nutrition can have a significant impact in nourishing and supporting their GI tract and microbiome.1,2

Over the last 50 years, researchers from Royal Canin, together with specialists and veterinary practitioners, have been working hard toward a common goal: improving the gastrointestinal health of pets through nutrition.

“Royal Canin is committed to making a better world for pets by putting feline and canine needs at the forefront of scientific innovation,” said Jean-Lin Pelatan, General Manager, Royal Canin U.S. Veterinary Business Unit. “We are proud to introduce our newest GI innovations, backed by robust science, for cats and dogs. We are confident these unique diets will help veterinarians who need alternate diet options in gastrointestinal management.”

2024 GI Innovations

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat + Hydrolyzed Protein Canine is highly palatable and uniquely formulated with a combination of highly digestible hydrolyzed soy proteins, fiber blend, and a low-fat content level to support long-term gastrointestinal health in dogs that may experience food responsive sensitivities.

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog is formulated for the nutritional management of small dogs needing a fat-restricted diet. It features a combination of highly digestible proteins, fiber blend, and omega-3s, which helps to support digestive health.

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fiber Loaf in Sauce Canine is formulated with highly digestible protein, a unique fiber blend to help regulate intestinal transit and prebiotics to help promote a balanced, healthy microbiome.

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hydrolyzed Protein Feline is highly palatable and uniquely formulated with highly digestible hydrolyzed soy protein and a robust fiber blend to support long-term gastrointestinal health in cats that may experience food responsive sensitivities.

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Thin Slices in Gravy combines the benefits of a wet diet to help with hydration, along with psyllium as the key fiber to maintain a healthy transit in cats.

All Royal Canin veterinary-exclusive Gastrointestinal diets are formulated to support the intestinal microbiome, due to the inclusion of highly digestible protein and a robust fiber blend inclusive of prebiotic fibers.

Talk to your veterinarian to learn more about Royal Canin Gastrointestinal diets.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.