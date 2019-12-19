Royal Canin USA's Dr. Brent Mayabb Appointed to Newly Created Role of Global Chief Medical Officer

ST. CHARLES, MO (Dec. 19, 2019) – Royal Canin USA, a global leader in pet health nutrition, announced Dr. Brent Mayabb, the Chief Veterinary Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Royal Canin USA, has been named the Global Chief Medical Officer for Royal Canin beginning January 1, 2020.

“After 15 years with the Royal Canin USA business, Dr. Mayabb brings an abundance of passion and knowledge on nutrition for cats and dogs to his new role as Global Chief Medical Officer for Royal Canin,” said Kamie Eckert, Royal Canin USA President. “There is no one better suited than Dr. Mayabb for this newly created role; Brent has been an ambassador for the company externally, and internally he has led change to support the rapid growth of our organization. I am excited to see how he drives our organization forward as he becomes a member of our global Research and Development and Veterinary team.”

In his new role, Dr. Mayabb will join the Royal Canin Global Research and Development and Veterinary Pillar team and will be responsible for being the medical liaison between Royal Canin and large veterinary practice groups across the globe.

“Over the last six years in my current role, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate and build relationships with many types of organizations across the US veterinary industry” said Dr. Mayabb. “I’m excited to now work with veterinary businesses across the globe in partnership to improve the lives of cats and dogs.”

Dr. Mayabb has been instrumental in guiding the Royal Canin USA business throughout his tenure. He has implemented initiatives which allowed Royal Canin to provide a customized and nutrition-focused support to our consumer care service, he led the optimization of Royal Canin’s learning and development programs, and he created strong external partnerships with organizations, influencers and key opinion leaders within the veterinary industry.

Dr. Mayabb graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and he went on to earn his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He has also completed a certificate in business communication from Washington University in St. Louis. He continues to live his passion for veterinary care by doing relief work in a small animal practice in Richmond Heights, Missouri, through volunteer work with the Animal Protective Association of Missouri and he sits on the board of the Banfield Foundation. Dr. Mayabb and his wife, Julie, and their pets will continue to reside in the St. Louis area.

