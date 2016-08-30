“We are thrilled to collaborate with Royal Canin as a sponsor for our beloved show,” said Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “As the dog’s champion, our show celebrates the very best of the dog sport and this new relationship enables us to continue to highlight the canine-human bond and the achievements of our wonderful purpose-bred companions from around the world.”
Keith Levy, Royal Canin USA President, added: “As a pet food leader among breeders and a long-time supporter of purebred dog sports, we are proud to officially become the title sponsor of the only National Championship Dog Show in the United States. Our commitment to purebred dogs is perfectly aligned with the AKC’s mission. Royal Canin was founded by breeders and veterinarians, and today offers more than 20 breed-specific formulas, along with age and lifestyle nutrition and a comprehensive therapeutic line of products.”
The 2016 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 17-18, 2016. The event will showcase more than 5,000 of the top national and international dogs, as well as the same competitions and attractions held in previous years, including:
- Best Bred-by-Exhibitor competition
- AKC National Owner-Handler Series Finals
- AKC Agility Invitational
- AKC Obedience Classic
- North American Diving Dogs
- Juniors competitions in each sport
- AKC Meet The Breeds®
In addition to returning elements, the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will feature a multitude of new elements, including:
- New Venue Design: The 2016 show will move to the West Building of Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center for this year then return to the North/South building for future years. As the National Championship transitions from its previous sponsor Eukanuba, the show will feature a new logo, highlighting the new name and new partnership. Attendees of the show will notice a change to the venue décor which will now feature the Royal Canin signature red color with gold accents featuring red carpet in all of the show rings and the brand’s iconic black-and-white breed imagery throughout the venue.
- Regalia: A Royal Celebration for Those Who Champion Purebred Dogs. New this year will be a celebration and awards ceremony hosted by Royal Canin specifically for Breeders and those who champion purebred dogs. Entitled Regalia, the celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 and feature live music, cocktails and a fundraiser to benefit dog related charities. The event will also feature the crowning of the 2016 AKC Breeder of the Year and special recognition of the AKC Humane Fund ACE Award Recipients.
- Royal Canin to Sponsor AKC National Junior Showmanship Champion: Royal Canin will sponsor the winner of the AKC National Junior Showmanship Championship with a trip to compete in the International Junior Showmanship Competition at Crufts in Birmingham, England. Additional details will be made available at a later date.
- Best in Show Trophy: A new Best in Show trophy will debut at the 2016 National Championship presented by Royal Canin. The trophy is designed by Society Designs, the designer for one of Hollywood’s leading award shows.
Jason Taylor, Assistant Show Chairman (2010-2015) and National PRO Sales Director said: “In 2001, AKC and Eukanuba sought to create an event that was special to breeders with the creation of the AKC National Championship. As Eukanuba hands over the baton, I’m thrilled to join the Royal Canin team and to continue the success of the AKC National Championship for another 15 years.”As in the previous four years, the National Championship will stream the show via a live webcast. Last year’s popular live stream garnered 5.6 million viewers over two days.
Official entry forms and the complete Premium List for the 2016 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will be available online in mid-September at www.akc.org and www.onofrio.com. Hotel room blocks around the convention center are now open. For more information, please visit: http://www.akc.org/events/national-championship/.
Enhanced Schedule of Events
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016
Space Coast KC of Palm Bay Dog Show
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Terrier & Non-Sporting Groups
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016
Brevard Kennel Club Dog Show
Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Terrier & Non-Sporting Groups
Michael J Sauve Memorial Benefit (Evening Event) [email protected]
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
Central Florida Kennel Club Dog Show
Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC Institute for Aspiring & Newly Approved Judges
AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Terrier & Non-Sporting Groups
AKC Canine Health Foundation Canines & Cocktails Reception
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
Specialty Shows / Group Shows
FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show
Special Best Puppy in Specialties Event
Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial
AKC Juniors Agility Competition
AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Breeds & Groups
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC Institute for Judging Junior Showmanship
AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Terrier & Non-Sporting Groups
Canine Breeder Excellence Seminar powered by AKC, Royal Canin & Theriogenology Foundation
Regalia: A Celebration for Those Who Champion Purebred Dogs
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016
AKC National Championship Dog Show (Daytime and Evening events)
AKC Agility Invitational
AKC Obedience Classic
AKC Juniors Classic – Obedience
AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Best NOHS in Show (Evening event)
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC Meet The Breeds
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016
AKC National Championship Dog Show (Daytime and Evening events)
AKC Agility Invitational
AKC Obedience Classic
AKC Juniors Classic – Rally
NADD/AKC Diving Dogs
AKC Meet The Breeds
ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA
Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and “LIKE” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.
