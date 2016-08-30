“We are thrilled to collaborate with Royal Canin as a sponsor for our beloved show,” said Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “As the dog’s champion, our show celebrates the very best of the dog sport and this new relationship enables us to continue to highlight the canine-human bond and the achievements of our wonderful purpose-bred companions from around the world.”

Keith Levy, Royal Canin USA President, added: “As a pet food leader among breeders and a long-time supporter of purebred dog sports, we are proud to officially become the title sponsor of the only National Championship Dog Show in the United States. Our commitment to purebred dogs is perfectly aligned with the AKC’s mission. Royal Canin was founded by breeders and veterinarians, and today offers more than 20 breed-specific formulas, along with age and lifestyle nutrition and a comprehensive therapeutic line of products.”



The 2016 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 17-18, 2016. The event will showcase more than 5,000 of the top national and international dogs, as well as the same competitions and attractions held in previous years, including:

Best Bred-by-Exhibitor competition

AKC National Owner-Handler Series Finals

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

North American Diving Dogs

Juniors competitions in each sport

AKC Meet The Breeds® The Orlando Cluster Shows, including the Space Coast Kennel Club of Palm Bay, Brevard Kennel Club and the Central Florida Kennel Club shows will precede the National Championship at the same site Dec. 12-15, 2016. A day of specialty and group shows will be held Dec. 16, 2016, and will feature a new Best Puppy Competition presented by Royal Canin for dogs 6-12 months of age.



In addition to returning elements, the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will feature a multitude of new elements, including:

New Venue Design: The 2016 show will move to the West Building of Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center for this year then return to the North/South building for future years. As the National Championship transitions from its previous sponsor Eukanuba, the show will feature a new logo, highlighting the new name and new partnership. Attendees of the show will notice a change to the venue décor which will now feature the Royal Canin signature red color with gold accents featuring red carpet in all of the show rings and the brand’s iconic black-and-white breed imagery throughout the venue.

Regalia: A Royal Celebration for Those Who Champion Purebred Dogs. New this year will be a celebration and awards ceremony hosted by Royal Canin specifically for Breeders and those who champion purebred dogs. Entitled Regalia, the celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 and feature live music, cocktails and a fundraiser to benefit dog related charities. The event will also feature the crowning of the 2016 AKC Breeder of the Year and special recognition of the AKC Humane Fund ACE Award Recipients.

Royal Canin to Sponsor AKC National Junior Showmanship Champion: Royal Canin will sponsor the winner of the AKC National Junior Showmanship Championship with a trip to compete in the International Junior Showmanship Competition at Crufts in Birmingham, England. Additional details will be made available at a later date.

Best in Show Trophy: A new Best in Show trophy will debut at the 2016 National Championship presented by Royal Canin. The trophy is designed by Society Designs, the designer for one of Hollywood’s leading award shows. Jason Taylor, Assistant Show Chairman (2010-2015) and National PRO Sales Director said: “In 2001, AKC and Eukanuba sought to create an event that was special to breeders with the creation of the AKC National Championship. As Eukanuba hands over the baton, I’m thrilled to join the Royal Canin team and to continue the success of the AKC National Championship for another 15 years.” As in the previous four years, the National Championship will stream the show via a live webcast. Last year’s popular live stream garnered 5.6 million viewers over two days.



Official entry forms and the complete Premium List for the 2016 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will be available online in mid-September at www.akc.org and www.onofrio.com . Hotel room blocks around the convention center are now open. For more information, please visit: http://www.akc.org/events/national-championship/