Royal Canin's Nutritional Philosophy

Needs of cats and dogs first

A dog is not a person, and a cat is not a small dog. The basic physiological differences between humans, cats, and dogs call for specific nutritional requirements. At Royal Canin, we strive to understand even the smallest of nutritional differences between each species, and in doing so, help ensure that our diets support their unique needs.

This means that new products are researched and developed, not through trends in human nutrition or the preference of pet owners, but utilizing science and observation to produce a precise combination of nutrients vital to each cat or dog's health. Putting the real needs of the animals first helps ensure that we have a clear focus to guide our research and underpin the nutritional mission of all our foods.

Applying our in-depth knowledge of nutrients to the specific requirements of cats and dogs enables us to deliver a tailored solution. By focusing single-mindedly on helping cats and dogs have healthy lives, we give you the best reason possible to choose our nutritional diets.