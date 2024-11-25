Royal Canin Presents The AKC National Championship

Royal Canin is proud to present the AKC National Championship Dog Show in partnership with the American Kennel Club. As part of our wider commitment to Responsible Breeders and Pet Ownership, we’ve been partnered with American Kennel Club for 7 years.

In 2023, The National Championship, hosted in Orlando, Florida, will run from the 12th to the 17 th of December. The 2023 event will showcase the top canine athletes as well as the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes on the December 15th , and other popular special attractions during the week.

Find out more about the event

 

Meet the Winners

Meet the winners from the 2023 American Kennel Club National Championship.


bulldog-color-activity

Name: Comet

Age: 3

Breed: Shih Tzu

Tune in live to the show
english-springer-spaniel

Name: Granger

Age: 13 months

Breed: Rottweiler

Tune in live to the show
standard-schnauzer

Name: Wicked

Age: 3

Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Tune in live to the show
seaalyham-terrier_colour_activity

Name: Tori

Age: 4

Breed: Bedlington Terrier

Tune in live to the show

