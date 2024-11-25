Royal Canin is proud to present the AKC National Championship Dog Show in partnership with the American Kennel Club. As part of our wider commitment to Responsible Breeders and Pet Ownership, we’ve been partnered with American Kennel Club for 7 years.

In 2023, The National Championship, hosted in Orlando, Florida, will run from the 12th to the 17 th of December. The 2023 event will showcase the top canine athletes as well as the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes on the December 15th , and other popular special attractions during the week.