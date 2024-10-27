Abyssinian
A busy cat who wants to take part in all the household activities.
About Abyssinian
Abyssinian cats can be very affectionate, but on their own terms and when they are in the mood. They have a lot of charm, but can be very mischievous.
The Abyssinian is a playful, active cat and does well with a companion to assist in play. They grow very attached to their people and like to be with them at all times. The Abyssinian is a social, energetic, loyal and relatively vocal breed.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: Ethiopia
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Sociable / Active / Loyal / Vocal / Loving
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Sociable / Active / Loyal / Vocal / Loving
Key facts
Needs little grooming
Requires a lot of attention
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Like & share this page