American Bobtail
American Bobtails are playful, intelligent cats who can be taught to play fetch, hide and seek, and many other games.
About the American Bobtail
American Bobtails are loving and incredibly intelligent cats. They are extremely interactive and bond with their human family with great devotion. They will often initiate games with their owners, and they demonstrate their hunting instincts in the home, by catching flying insects mid-air.
A mostly quiet cat, the American Bobtail is known to trill, chirp and click when delighted. This easy-going breed gets along with most dogs and welcomes newcomers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Short
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Sociable / Calm / Loving / Intelligent / Friendly / Playful
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Patient with children and other animals
