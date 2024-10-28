American Curl

American Curls like people, are friendly and have a well-balanced behavior. They are very intelligent and playful. It is important that their owner has time to give them attention, as this breed does not enjoy being left out of the activity of the household.

They have quiet voices and are not overly vocal, however, they make their wants known with gentle trilling and cooing sounds. Their kitten-like personality lasts well throughout adulthood.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)