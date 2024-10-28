The Devon Rex is a playful, rather mischievous cat, devoted to their owner. They are happiest when their owner is around and can join in with games. These busy little cats work well in an active household as they thrive on company.

They are a very people-oriented breed who do well in large households. They are great with children and get along with other family pets. Devons can have big appetites, so be careful to limit their food if they start to gain too much weight – especially neutered cats.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)