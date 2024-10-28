Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair has a sweet, gentle nature and is quiet and easy to live with.
Exotic shorthair black and white

About the Exotic Shorthair

These cats are creatures of habit and prefer a calm atmosphere and gentle handling. They are happy to be combed and petted by children, but are unlikely to join in boisterous games with them.

The Exotic Shorthair has a quiet, musical voice, but communicates mainly with their large, expressive eyes. They like the security of the ground and will eagerly play with a toy or a teaser but are equally happy to lie in a favorite spot.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country:
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Calm / Quiet / Sociable

Key facts

Needs a lot of grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Best suited to quiet homes
