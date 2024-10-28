The German Rex is a curious, playful, people-oriented breed. They want a lot of attention and return it with great affection. This inquisitive, intelligent cat adapts to most situations.

Human companionship and interaction is a necessity for this breed. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children. German Rex cats are curious and like to be part of every activity in the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)