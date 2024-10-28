Japanese Bobtail

Full of energy, always playful, loving, endearing and happy, Japanese Bobtail cats have a very friendly and sociable nature.
Japanese Bobtail adult in black and white

About the Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese Bobtail is a very intelligent breed who is interested in everything going on in the home. They get on well with other cats, dogs and children and need the company of humans.

These cats have a strong character and they will communicate with their owners in melodious vocalizations. As fast learners, Japanese Bobtails can easily be taught new tricks and will settle quickly into new situations.

Breed Specifics

Country: Japan
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-18 years
Intelligent / Playful / Energetic / Loving / Friendly / Lively / Vocal

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Good with people
