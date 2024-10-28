Kurilian Bobtail
The Kurilian Bobtail is sociable with humans and other animals alike. As such, these relaxed, playful cats settle easily into any home environment and form strong bonds with their families.
About the Kurilian Bobtail
Kurilian Bobtail cats can be short or semi-long-haired and have a very friendly, balanced and peaceful character. They have excellent health and a very well-balanced nature with a trusting and outgoing personality.
It is not easy to make them angry and they are well-adapted to any environment. They get on very well with children, dogs and other cats.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: Kuril Islands
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Friendly / Sociable / Calm / Quiet / Active
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
A cat tree is essential
