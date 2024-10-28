The Ocicats are confident cats and are outgoing with visitors to the home. They are bright cats and will easily learn household rules. This, combined with their people-oriented nature, means they will quickly be able to follow commands.

Ocicats are sociable cats and do not like to be without company. They are best suited to busy households with plenty of activity and will become unhappy if left alone for long periods of time.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)