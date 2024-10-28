Oriental cat
With hundreds of recognized varieties, Oriental cats are one of the most diverse breeds in terms of coat patterns and colors.
About the Oriental cat
Oriental cats do not like to be ignored and prefer to be the center of attention. As such, they can be very demanding of time and bond strongly with a single owner.
Oriental cats have a strong personality and are usually very vocal, often with a loud voice that they use to communicate with humans. They enjoy being with people and have a great need for human companionship.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Lively / Intelligent / Sociable / Vocal
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Lively / Intelligent / Sociable / Vocal
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Like & share this page