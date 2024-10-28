Oriental cat

With hundreds of recognized varieties, Oriental cats are one of the most diverse breeds in terms of coat patterns and colors.
Oriental adult in black and white

About the Oriental cat

Oriental cats do not like to be ignored and prefer to be the center of attention. As such, they can be very demanding of time and bond strongly with a single owner.

Oriental cats have a strong personality and are usually very vocal, often with a loud voice that they use to communicate with humans. They enjoy being with people and have a great need for human companionship.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Lively / Intelligent / Sociable / Vocal

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention

