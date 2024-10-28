Russian
Russian cats are reserved with strangers until they have fully assessed them.
About the Russian
Russians are friendly and playful, and adapt readily to any family situation. These cats have no difficulty accepting other animals within the household and are patient with children.
Russians are easy to handle and have no special demands, however, if they are allowed outdoors it's best to provide them with a safe, enclosed area to avoid any injuries beyond their home.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: Russia
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Sociable / Intelligent / Friendly / Playful
Key facts
Requires an outdoor enclosure
Needs little grooming
Patient with children and other animals
