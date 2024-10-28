Scottish Straight
Sibling to the Scottish Fold, the Scottish Straight shares the same relaxed, sociable character, meaning they settle easily into many different home environments.
About the Scottish Straight
With the same origins as the Scottish Fold, and born in the same litters, the only difference between the two cats are the ears.
While a Scottish Fold's ears lie forward against their head, the Scottish Straight has medium-sized upright ears. As well as enjoying their sleep, Scottish Folds are playful characters and will get along well with both children and, once properly introduced, other family pets.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Loyal / Friendly / Sociable / Quiet
Key facts
Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Good with people
