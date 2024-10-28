With the same origins as the Scottish Fold, and born in the same litters, the only difference between the two cats are the ears.

While a Scottish Fold's ears lie forward against their head, the Scottish Straight has medium-sized upright ears. As well as enjoying their sleep, Scottish Folds are playful characters and will get along well with both children and, once properly introduced, other family pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)