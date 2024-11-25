Discover the secrets of your cat’s DNA
Using the latest science, this test scans your cat’s DNA, both for ancestry information and specific genetic markers. Your veterinarian can use this information to create custom health and nutrition plans based on your cat’s genetic code.
From the world’s most comprehensive cat DNA test, ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will:
Determine the breeds that make up your cat, comparing your cat’s DNA to the unique genetic signature of more 70 cat breeds and populations with your cat’s breed mix reported down to 1%.
Help create a proactive plan for your cat’s health care with more than 45 health conditions including Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Polycystic Kidney Disease as well as over 25 physical trait variants, some of which may have health consequences.
GHA can help identify your cat’s blood type. Like humans, cats can have different blood types, which can be incompatible in circumstances like blood transfusions.
Use the Genetic Health Analysis results to develop tailored health and nutrition plans with your veterinarian.
The science is complex, but the process is simple
Your veterinarian collects a small, painless DNA cheek swab sample. Your veterinarian activates the kit online and mails the sample to the lab. The sample arrives at our lab, where it is processed and analyzed.
After 3-4 weeks, a report is sent to your veterinarian and to you. Meet with your veterinarian to discuss the results, review any health concerns raised, and work together on health and nutrition plans for your cat.
Buy at a veterinarian near you
Please follow this link to more detailed information about the individual health conditions and trait tests performed for each cat as well as a list of all the breeds tested for in the Royal Canin® Genetic Health Analysis™ test.
Feline GHA Health Conditions, Breeds and Traits
Once our lab receives the cat’s sample, it undergoes an automated process to extract DNA from their cheek cells. We then evaluate genetic variants in your pet’s DNA (AKA genotyping) using our species-specific custom Illumina Infinium microarray platform. After which, we screen their sample against the world’s largest breed database using our proprietary breed detection system to ensure the most accurate results and use a bioinformatics program to identify your pet’s traits and risks for certain health conditions. Once the analysis is completed, two reports are generated: a general overview of the results for the pet owner, and a more detailed, medically-focused report for your veterinarian. Once you receive the reports, you should schedule a consultation with your veterinarian to review the report.
As opposed to over-the-counter DNA tests for cats, ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ is sold exclusively through veterinary clinics. While both types of tests give information about breed mix, potential health predispositions and traits, the Genetic Health Analysis test is the most advanced genetic panel test on the market giving extensive information about health conditions that the cat may be predisposed to as well as a specific nutritional recommendation based on the cat’s individual results. Additionally, the Genetic Health Analysis results can be best implemented into a cat’s care and nutrition planning in coordination with the pet’s veterinarian who will be part of the process every step of the way.
Kit statuses are only available through our Royal Canin Professional Portal (my.royalcanin.com). You will need to contact your veterinarian to get the status of your cat’s sample. Once a completed report is generated, you and your veterinarian will receive an email notification and a link to view your reports. Please keep in mind that tests may take up to four weeks from the time a sample is sent to the laboratory to generate results.
It will take approximately three to four weeks from the time the sample is received at the lab to process the cat’s DNA cheek swab sample, analyze the results, and send the reports. To check the status of the analysis, contact our Technical Services team at 1(800) 592-6687.
ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ provides two reports, one for the veterinarian and one for the pet owner. If there were any health conditions flagged, the pet owner report will include a summary of the health condition(s). Additionally, the veterinary report will include detailed information about the results and resources for further testing, if needed, to guide the pet owner on next steps.
Every genetic variant is different; some are highly predictive of disease, and some are dependent on other factors, such as the breeds involved, or the influence of other genes, the environment, and even diet. If your cat is found to be AT RISK for a genetic health condition, it is very important that you talk to your veterinarian about their recommendations for monitoring, treatment, or possible further diagnostic testing.
To accurately detect a cat’s breed mix, you need three things: (1) the ability to collect data at key locations (variants) across the cat’s genome, (2) a sizeable reference database of genetic samples from verified breeds, and (3) a sophisticated set of algorithms to process all the data and make ancestry classifications.
Thanks to 15+ years of collecting high-quality genetic samples from across the globe, we’ve long had the world’s largest breed database of samples with known breed backgrounds! This, along with a custom-curated set of algorithms and analysis of 40x more genetic data points per sample, makes our proprietary cat breed detection system the world’s most accurate. In addition, our genetic health results are >99.99% accurate, thanks to a highly accurate microarray platform and quality control guidelines similar to those used by human genetics testing companies.