Discover the secrets of your cat’s DNA

Using the latest science, this test scans your cat’s DNA, both for ancestry information and specific genetic markers. Your veterinarian can use this information to create custom health and nutrition plans based on your cat’s genetic code.

From the world’s most comprehensive cat DNA test, ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will: 

Determine the breeds that make up your cat, comparing your cat’s DNA to the unique genetic signature of more 70 cat breeds and populations with your cat’s breed mix reported down to 1%.

Help create a proactive plan for your cat’s health care with more than 45 health conditions including Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Polycystic Kidney Disease as well as over 25 physical trait variants, some of which may have health consequences.

GHA can help identify your cat’s blood type. Like humans, cats can have different blood types, which can be incompatible in circumstances like blood transfusions.

Use the Genetic Health Analysis results to develop tailored health and nutrition plans with your veterinarian.

The science is complex, but the process is simple

Your veterinarian collects a small, painless DNA cheek swab sample. Your veterinarian activates the kit online and mails the sample to the lab. The sample arrives at our lab, where it is processed and analyzed.

After 3-4 weeks, a report is sent to your veterinarian and to you. Meet with your veterinarian to discuss the results, review any health concerns raised, and work together on health and nutrition plans for your cat.

Find a Veterinarian

Buy at a veterinarian near you

The detailed breed and health information provided by the ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ are best understood and implemented into your cat’s care plan with the help of your veterinarian. You should work with your veterinarian to develop a custom health and nutrition plan based on the report’s findings.
Find a Veterinarian

A lifetime of health

Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Learn more