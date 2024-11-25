From the world’s most comprehensive cat DNA test, ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will:

Determine the breeds that make up your cat, comparing your cat’s DNA to the unique genetic signature of more 70 cat breeds and populations with your cat’s breed mix reported down to 1%.

Help create a proactive plan for your cat’s health care with more than 45 health conditions including Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Polycystic Kidney Disease as well as over 25 physical trait variants, some of which may have health consequences.

GHA can help identify your cat’s blood type. Like humans, cats can have different blood types, which can be incompatible in circumstances like blood transfusions.

Use the Genetic Health Analysis results to develop tailored health and nutrition plans with your veterinarian.