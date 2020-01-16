When should you switch from kitten to adult cat food?

When you bring your new kitten or cat home with you, they will need some time to settle into their unknown surroundings. Making things as cozy and comfortable as possible for them will help make this a smooth transition.

You’ll also want to be prepared for your kitten or adult cat’s nutritional requirements. At each of the kitten stages–-and throughout their lives—their diet will play a key role in helping them to develop and mature into a strong adult cat.

In this article, we'll break down when kittens become adult cats, the main differences between kitten and adult cat food, and the importance of this nutritional milestone.