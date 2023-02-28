Best way to get rid of cat fleas

There are several ways to eliminate cat fleas. Your vet will help you choose the best option for your cat. Treatments can be provided to stop fleas from passing onto your other pets and spreading throughout your home.

Fleas can make cats uncomfortable. They spread rapidly, bite intensively, and can cause cats all kinds of skin issues. Here, we look at the health problems associated with fleas, explain how to tell if your cat has fleas, and discuss the various ways in which you can get rid of fleas on your cat.

What are Fleas and What Do They Do?

Fleas are external parasites that feed on the blood of animals. Measuring just 1-2mm in size, these tiny insects jump onto hosts, where they bite and pierce the skin. Flea bites can be painful, causing skin inflammation and itchiness, which is why cats with fleas often scratch.

Fleas reproduce rapidly. A female flea will begin laying eggs one to two days after she first consumes blood, and she may lay up to fifty eggs per day. This means a cat can quickly become infested with fleas, and the accompanying blood loss may be dangerous, especially if the cat is already sick, elderly, or a kitten. Once established, fleas can easily spread to other animals, and while cat fleas can’t live on humans, they can still bite.

Once fleas have established themselves on a cat, flea eggs will start to fall into the environment, where they will hatch into larva. Flea larvae eat organic material to mature into pupae, and in the right conditions, these pupae can stay inactive for months before hatching. So even if you get rid of your cat’s fleas, they can return later if your home isn’t fully sterilized.

Fleas can also infect cats with an internal parasite known as a tapeworm. As larva, fleas sometimes consume tapeworm eggs, and if a cat eats one of these infected fleas, the tapeworm can spread to the cat, where it will mature.

One further complication is that cats can sometimes develop an allergy to flea saliva if they’re repeatedly bitten. This increases the cat’s itchiness and can lead to crusts, sores, and skin infections.