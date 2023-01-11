What Is FLUTD in Cats?

Inline Image 2

What Is FLUTD in Cats?

Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a general term that describes various conditions affecting the cat's lower urinary system and bladder. This includes conditions such as bladder stones, blockages in the ureters or urethra (tubes connecting to the bladder) and inflammation of the bladder itself.

 

As there are a variety of different conditions with similar symptoms, it is often hard for vets to distinguish between them. If your vet has attempted to treat your cat for all specific diseases and symptoms still persist, your cat may be diagnosed with a condition called feline idiopathic cystitis. This essentially means that there is no specific cause for your cat's bladder issues. Experts believe that Cats with idiopathic cystitis could be more likely to get bladder inflammation induced by stress.
 
It's important to understand the signs and symptoms of an FLUTD so you can seek the advice of a veterinarian as soon as a concern arises.

 

Content Block With Text And Image 1

Are Some Cats More Prone to Bladder Problems?

Bladder problems can occur in cats of any age. Younger adult cats may be more likely to suffer from idiopathic cystitis, whereas older cats or cats with existing diseases may be more likely to suffer from UTIs. Cats experiencing dehydration are also susceptible to bladder problems.

The most common existing medical conditions that can impact bladder health are chronic kidney disease and hormonal diseases such as diabetes.

Bladder stones

Types of FLUTD:

Collections of organic matter that form in the bladder, these stones can rub against the walls of the bladder, causing inflammation and pain. Or get lodged, in the urethra, resulting in an obstruction.

Carousel 1
Urethral plugs

Types of FLUTD in Cats:

Often caused by the same organic matter as bladder stones, stones or debris form a plug that can block the urethra and prevent your cat from peeing.

Carousel 1
Bladder growths

Types of FLUTD:

A rare form of cancer in cats, tumors can grow in the bladder as a result of genetics or even due to environmental factors such as exposure to pesticides.

Carousel 1
UTIs in Cats

Types of FLUTD:

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is caused by a bacterial infection within the bladder. Older female cats are most susceptible to this irritating infection

Carousel 1
Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC)

Types of FLUTD:

A catch-all term used to describe FLUTDs with no specific trigger or cause, experts believe stress plays a role in FIC. Cats experiencing sudden changes to their environment or living in multi-cat households are more likely to develop FIC.
Carousel 1
Content Block With Text And Image 2

Signs and Symptoms of FLUTD

There is no definitive sign of feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD). With so many variations, some cats may show very minor symptoms at first, while others may experience severe pain.

Notice something strange? Sudden changes in cat behavior may mean it’s time to see a vet. If your cat is showing any of the symptoms outlined in the article below, and you suspect, or you are concerned your cat may have a bladder problem, arrange an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible.

FLUTD Symptoms
Content Block With Text And Image 3

Diagnosing Bladder Problems in Cats

Generally, your vet will examine your cat to determine what is causing the problem with your cat's bladder. These tests may include taking a urine sample at the clinic, an x-ray, or ultrasound images of your cat’s bladder. Today, you can even test for blood in your cat's urine at home.
Detecting blood in your cat's urine
Content Block With Text And Image 4

Management and Treatment Options for FLUTD

Once your cat has been tested and a diagnosis is confirmed, your vet will recommend management and care options to help make your pet more comfortable. Most lower urinary tract diseases can be addressed with treatment at home if a medical cause for the issue is identified early on. Read more about potential treatment options for FLUTD.
Managing FLUTD

Curious to learn more?

It's important to stay curious about your cat's behavior.

For more helpful information visit our stay curious page and sign up for regular emails with everything from nutritional guidance, pet tips, beneficial videos and support.

Like & share this page