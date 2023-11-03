Signs and Symptoms of Cat Bladder Problems
Spotting Symptoms Swiftly
Urinary issues can be a very painful and stressful experience for cats. To avoid unnecessary stress, we should all be aware of the common signs and symptoms. The earlier you seek advice, the earlier your vet can figure out what's wrong and how to get your cat back on track.
Read on to learn about some of the common signs and symptoms of urinary issues in cats.
Why Can't My Cat Pee?
Why Is My Cat Suddenly Peeing More?
Why Is My Cat Peeing Everywhere?
Blood in Cat Urine
Spotting blood in your cat's urine is an obvious sign of a urinary issue with your cat. But did you know you can now monitor their urine for traces of blood at home? Using Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, you can find out quickly if any blood is present.
No blood present, but still concerned about your cat? We always recommend consulting your vet for advice on managing your cat's urinary health.
My Cat Is Acting Differently
Getting a Diagnosis for My Cat's Bladder Problem
