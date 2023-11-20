When and how to deworm your kitten

Worms and intestinal parasites are very common in kittens, so it’s a good idea to read up on what to look out for and treatment options ahead of time.

How do kittens get worms? Tiny though they may be, kittens can pick up worms from their mother’s milk while nursing, from the soil in your yard, or even from ingesting the eggs in feces they encounter outdoors. Luckily, several effective treatment options are available to eliminate the worms in your kitten, making it relatively easy for your vet to manage them.

The most common types of worms veterinarians find in kittens are roundworms, tapeworms and hookworms. Leaving the worms untreated can have serious health risks for young kittens with immature immune systems. Maintaining a vet-suggested deworming schedule, which may include regular fecal tests, is part of their overall health management and will help you keep your kitten worm- and parasite-free.

Here’s what you need to know to help prevent worm infestations in your kitten.