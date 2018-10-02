Kitten nutrition guide

How kitten feeding differs to adults

Kittens' nutritional needs are very different from those of adult cats. Their food should contain more energy and protein than adult cat food to support bone and muscle growth, as well as plenty of antioxidants to strengthen their immunity. As they explore, play, and grow, kittens need food that is adapted to their size while giving them the right balance of nutrients to support their development.

The importance of diet

Your kitten’s food must be up to the task of supporting their development as they go through intense periods of growth. A kitten’s food needs to be easy on the digestive system and adapted to their mouth and teeth. Kittens require a diet that is high in protein to support the growth of skeleton and muscle. Kittens also need foods containing antioxidants to help build their immature immune system, especially in the period before they are vaccinated.

Feeding wet vs dry food

Feeding your cat wet food rather than dry food has its benefits as it not only contributes to their water intake, but also has a stronger aroma that may tempt them if they are a fussy eater as a cat’s sense smell being more sensitive than their taste. On the other hand, dry food accommodates more for grazers as dry food stays fresher in their bowl for longer.

Managing the transition

Either way, you should introduce any changes to your cat’s diet gradually to prevent stomach upset. Cats can be sensitive to changes in their diet, and a slow transition will help avoid any issues. Kittens normally drink their mother’s milk in their first weeks of life, so a replacement milk specially formulated for kittens can play an important nutritional role if this isn’t possible. But kittens should not be given cow’s milk (neither should adult cats) as they are unable to digest it, which can cause diarrhea.

Kittens and cats are sensitive to change in their diet and require a slow transition to avoid any problems.



