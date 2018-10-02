Preparing for your kitten's first vet visit

How to choose your kitten's vet



When you first got your kitten, you may have been advised to keep taking them to the same vet. If this is not possible, for whatever reason, you will need to choose a clinic for your pet.

Things to consider when choosing a new veterinary practice are:

The practice's local reputation

How close to home it is

How to get there

If you can park easily

If the clinic is clean and well-maintained

If the pet's files are kept up to date

Whether they send out reminders for vaccinations on health check-ups

What preventative medicine programs they have in place

The standard and range of equipment they have

How they organize emergency or out-of-hours services

Whether they offer nutritional advice for your pet

If the approach is suitable for your cat's needs

For some time now, practitioners who are particularly aware of cats" special needs have adopted a "cat-friendly" approach. These clinics are designed around cats' needs, with surgery times or special waiting areas just for cats. There are soothing pheromone dispensers, diffuse lighting, a calm atmosphere, and an especially patient, attentive approach. All these elements allow vets, owners, and cats to have a consultation or receive care in optimal conditions.

When cats are really uncooperative, or perhaps even aggressive, during visits to the vet it's because they are frightened and have no other way of dealing with the "threats" they feel assaulted by.

What to do before your kitten's visit to the vet



Your vet will find your information, as the cat's owner, enormously helpful in deciding which vaccinations are required.

Before you visit, check your cat's Health Record Book. It can be helpful to write some information down, like your cat's diet (brand, quantity, etc.), drinking habits, environment, and whether you have noticed any eating, digestive, or behavioral changes.

Keeping a paper record of your cat's health history and past treatments can be very valuable—ideally, keep it in its health folder.

Transporting your kitten to the vet



For reasons of safety, your cat should travel in a specially designed car carrier. Ideally, this should be a familiar object for your kitten. To make things easier, if you are planning a visit to the vet soon, take the carrier out several days before the consultation, and leave it open in a corner of the house where your kitten likes to go.

You can spray soothing pheromones and put a blanket inside which already carries the cat's own scent—this will help your kitten get used to the box and feel safe, protected from prying eyes. If the cage has an open side, cover it with a blanket or a towel so that it less exposed.