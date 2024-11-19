Sacred Birman kitten black and white

Help protect your cat's teeth from gingivitis and dental disease

Help protect your cat's teeth from dental disease and gingivitis from an early age.

Brushing your cat's teeth can be a daunting task but getting them used to this process when they're a kitten will make it more comfortable for everyone. Dental disease is one of the most common problems pets suffer from, so it makes sense to be proactive to support your cat's dental health.

British Shorthair adult standing in black and white

Susceptibility to dental disease and gingivitis in cats

Purebred cats and those that have retained baby teeth are more likely to develop dental disease and gingivitis. However, be aware that any cat can develop dental issues at any age. Regular brushing and check-ups with your veterinarian are key to being proactive against dental disease for all cats. Adult cats may also benefit from a tailored diet.

Did you know almost 90% of pet owners believe that root exposure is painful for people, however, only 65% recognized that the same condition causes pain in cats and dogs? 1

The early stages of dental disease and gingivitis

There are five stages your veterinarian will refer to when assessing periodontal disease. Over the course of these stages, the signs of dental disease will often worsen. Make sure you're aware of the early signs and stages of dental disease in cats to help spot any issues that you can talk about with your veterinarian.

Stage 0 - Clinically Normal

Healthy-looking teeth

Stage 1 - Gingivitis

Common signs include; bad breath becoming noticeable, tartar beginning to build up, and some reddening of the gums.

Stage 2 - Early Periodontitis

Common signs include: bad breath, more teeth becoming discolored, additional tartar on teeth and the majority of gums are now red.

Stage 3 - Moderate Periodontitis

Common signs include: very bad breath, a large build-up of tartar, very discolored teeth, very red gums and your cat may favor chewing on one side.

Stage 4 - Advanced Periodontitis

Common signs include: severe bad breath and your cat may be showing signs of pain and drop kibbles when they chew.

Woman checking her cats teeth

Learn more about the signs of dental disease

Read our article to learn about the five stages of dental disease and the signs in more detail.


Signs of Dental Disease

Did you know your veterinarian is also your cat's dentist?

During regular check-ups your veterinarian will examine your cat’s teeth to assess their dental health. If your cat's teeth are showing signs of dental disease they'll recommend the best course of action to support their dental health.

Find a veterinarian

Brush up on your cat's dental health

Dental disease can be painful but practicing healthy habits from a young age can help protect your cat's teeth. Regularly brushing their teeth can help maintain healthy gums and teeth so proactive measures should begin when they're a kitten.

Illustration of cat lying down

When

Start brushing when they're a kitten. Getting them used to their mouth being handled from a young age will make the whole process easier.
Illustration of a toothbrush

How

Regular brushing will help protect their teeth from tartar and plaque build-up.
Illustration of a female vet

Frequency

Veterinarians normally recommend brushing your cat's teeth once a day.
Black and white cat getting teeth cleaned

Brushing your cat's teeth guide

Learn how to brush your cat's teeth with our simple step-by-step guide.

Brushing Your Cat's Teeth
British Shorthair eating from a red bowl

Nutritional support - tailored dental food for cats

Take daily action to support your cat's teeth. Nutrition plays an essential role in helping promote their dental health. 

Dental kibble illustrations

Kibbles that create a mechanical scrubbing action

Royal Canin Dental diets help protect against the accumulation of plaque and tartar. They can withstand deeper tooth penetration and create a brushing effect while chewing. 

View Dental Kibble

Support your cat with tailored Royal Canin dental diets

Royal Canin has a dental diet formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of adult cats. Speak to your veterinarian to find out if this diet is suitable for your cat.

Royal Canin feline dental diet packshot

Feline Dental diet

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up, the Feline Dental diet features a unique mechanical scrubbing action. The kibble has also been formulated to penetrate deeper than regular kibble when chewed to help promote a cleaner mouth and healthier teeth.

Feline Dental diet

References:

1 IPSOS Reid Market Research Study 2013 “Periodontal Disease Hurts"