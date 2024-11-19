Help protect your cat's teeth from gingivitis and dental disease
Help protect your cat's teeth from dental disease and gingivitis from an early age.
Brushing your cat's teeth can be a daunting task but getting them used to this process when they're a kitten will make it more comfortable for everyone. Dental disease is one of the most common problems pets suffer from, so it makes sense to be proactive to support your cat's dental health.
Susceptibility to dental disease and gingivitis in cats
Purebred cats and those that have retained baby teeth are more likely to develop dental disease and gingivitis. However, be aware that any cat can develop dental issues at any age. Regular brushing and check-ups with your veterinarian are key to being proactive against dental disease for all cats. Adult cats may also benefit from a tailored diet.
Did you know almost 90% of pet owners believe that root exposure is painful for people, however, only 65% recognized that the same condition causes pain in cats and dogs? 1
The early stages of dental disease and gingivitis
There are five stages your veterinarian will refer to when assessing periodontal disease. Over the course of these stages, the signs of dental disease will often worsen. Make sure you're aware of the early signs and stages of dental disease in cats to help spot any issues that you can talk about with your veterinarian.
Stage 0 - Clinically Normal
Healthy-looking teeth
Stage 1 - Gingivitis
Common signs include; bad breath becoming noticeable, tartar beginning to build up, and some reddening of the gums.
Stage 2 - Early Periodontitis
Common signs include: bad breath, more teeth becoming discolored, additional tartar on teeth and the majority of gums are now red.
Stage 3 - Moderate Periodontitis
Common signs include: very bad breath, a large build-up of tartar, very discolored teeth, very red gums and your cat may favor chewing on one side.
Stage 4 - Advanced Periodontitis
Common signs include: severe bad breath and your cat may be showing signs of pain and drop kibbles when they chew.
Did you know your veterinarian is also your cat's dentist?
During regular check-ups your veterinarian will examine your cat's teeth to assess their dental health. If your cat's teeth are showing signs of dental disease they'll recommend the best course of action to support their dental health.
Brush up on your cat's dental health
Dental disease can be painful but practicing healthy habits from a young age can help protect your cat's teeth. Regularly brushing their teeth can help maintain healthy gums and teeth so proactive measures should begin when they're a kitten.
When
How
Frequency
Brushing your cat's teeth guide
Learn how to brush your cat's teeth with our simple step-by-step guide.
Nutritional support - tailored dental food for cats
Take daily action to support your cat's teeth. Nutrition plays an essential role in helping promote their dental health.
Kibbles that create a mechanical scrubbing action
Royal Canin Dental diets help protect against the accumulation of plaque and tartar. They can withstand deeper tooth penetration and create a brushing effect while chewing.
Support your cat with tailored Royal Canin dental diets
Royal Canin has a dental diet formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of adult cats. Speak to your veterinarian to find out if this diet is suitable for your cat.
Feline Dental diet
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up, the Feline Dental diet features a unique mechanical scrubbing action. The kibble has also been formulated to penetrate deeper than regular kibble when chewed to help promote a cleaner mouth and healthier teeth.