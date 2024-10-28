Inline Image 1

Diabetes support for cats

Precise, veterinarian-recommended cat food to support healthy blood glucose levels in cats.
Inline Image 2

Diabetes in cats

If your cat has been diagnosed with diabetes, you know a healthy diet can help. After consulting with your veterinarian, they may recommend a cat food with a special fiber blend to help minimize glucose fluctuations and high palatability to encourage adequate food intake at meal times. 
Find a Veterinarian
Maine Coon adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Learn more