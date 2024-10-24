FELINE CARE NUTRITION™
CARE FOR YOUR CAT’S SENSITIVITY
Cat health is fragile and lots of adult cats may experience health sensitivities, be it related to weight, hairballs, or other common conditions. Cats are enigmatic creatures which can make it hard to detect and support their sensitivities. However, proactively caring for any issues your cat may be experiencing is one of the best ways to ensure that they stay in great health.
Discover more about our cat health solutions related to:
Appetite Control; Weight; Hair & Skin; Urinary; Digestive; Hairball; Dental Care
One specific need, one targeted solution
Our FELINE CARE NUTRITION™ range features specially tailored nutritious formulas designed to tackle your cat’s particular sensitivity while supporting their overall health and wellbeing.
Each dedicated product provides targeted nutrients and is scientifically proven to deliver effective results.
HELPS CONTROL
BEGGING
Sometimes cats keep asking for food as if their main meals were not enough. If food is given every time the cat begs, it may lead to overeating. Some cats’ appetites are difficult to satisfy but our specific blend of fibers helps to reduce feelings of hunger.
ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to help satisfy your cat’s appetite and maintain healthy weight.
Additional tips you can try:
- Use an automatic feeder to serve small portions of food at certain times.
- Use a feeding puzzle to encourage slower eating and mental stimulation.
Weight Care
HELPS LIMIT
WEIGHT GAIN
Slightly overweight cats are at increased risk of serious health issues and are less able to enjoy activities. Promoting healthy eating habits is key, especially if you notice early signs of your cat gaining weight.
ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to help limit weight gain and maintain healthy weight.
Additional tips you can try:
- Count additional treats as part of your cat’s daily meal allowance.
- Use a feeding puzzle to encourage slower eating and mental stimulation.
- Play with your cat a few times every day.
HELPS SUPPORT
HEALTHY SKIN &
SHINY COAT
Does your cat have itchy skin or a dull coat?
The sheen, density and color of your cat’s coat can reflect your cat’s overall health. The right diet can help to keep your cat’s hair and coat healthy while soothing skin sensitivities.
ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to support healthy skin and shiny coat condition.
Additional tips you can try:
- If your cat has outdoor access, it helps to pick any environmental debris off their coat when they come back inside.
HELPS SUPPORT
URINARY
TRACT HEALTH
Have your cat’s urinary habits changed?
A change in your cat’s drinking habits or urinary habits (such as peeing outside the litter box or a change in urine’s colour or smell) could be signs that your cat is experiencing urinary discomfort.
ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to support a healthy urinary tract.
Additional tips you can try:
- Give your cat access to multiple water sources.
- Keep your cat’s water bowls away from busy or noisy areas and away from food bowls.
- Make sure your cat has easy access to the litter tray and that it is cleaned often.
HELPS SUPPORT
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Is your cat showing signs of digestive discomfort?
A healthy digestive system is right at the core of your cat’s overall health. When it is working correctly, it digests the food your cat eats and absorbs the vital nutrients your cat’ body needs for energy and essential body functions.
A change in digestive habits could be a sign that your cat is experiencing digestive problems.
ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to help support healthy digestion.
Additional tips you can try:
- Use a feeding puzzle to encourage slower eating and environmental enrichment.
HELPS REDUCE
HAIRBALL
FORMATION
Have you noticed that your cat is getting hairballs?
As your cat licks their coat, hundreds of papillae (the little hooks on their tongue) latch on to dead hair, which are then ingested. Ingested hair can sometimes form hairballs in your cat’s stomach, causing them to be sick.
ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE diets propose a dry & wet program designed to help reduce hairball formation.
Additional tips you can try:
- Brush your cat regularly with a brush or a grooming glove.
- Make sure your cat always has access to fresh, clean water.
HELPS REDUCE
TARTAR
FORMATION
The benefits of mixed feeding
Mixed feeding is beneficial to cats of every age, size, and sensitivity.
Our FELINE CARE NUTRITION™ range offers a complete dry and wet program to support their specific sensitivities more effectively.
Stay curious about your cat's health
Our journey to carbon neutrality
The products of the ROYAL CANIN® FELINE CARE NUTRITION range are carbon neutral certified and contribute to global climate action.
Carbon neutrality of each product has been certified by SCS Global Services against the internationally recognized PAS 2060 carbon neutrality standard.
To understand and monitor ROYAL CANIN®’s carbon footprint, we have assessed the greenhouse gas emissions of every single product from its design to the moment it is eaten by your cat, and the packaging discarded. Our five main actions to be carbon neutral certified are:
- Transitioning to renewable energy
- Formulating carbon optimized recipes
- Procuring more climate-smart ingredients
- Optimizing outbound logistics
- Purchasing removal–based carbon credits
More information available