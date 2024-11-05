Support multiple sensitivities in cats
Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition to support multiple sensitivities in cats.
Removing the multiple choice dilemma
As the diagnosis of multiple diseases continues to be prevalent – nearly 1 in every 2 pets suffers from multiple health conditions - Royal Canin understands how important it is to have a single nutritional solution when there is more than one specific nutritional need. ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® Multifunction provides a full offering of solutions for cats combining nutritional support for multiple issues in the same product.
