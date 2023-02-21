Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Alimento seco para gatos

Nutrición completa y balanceada para gatos - Particularmente para la madre gestante o lactante y sus gatitos (de 1 a 4 meses de edad) en periodo de destete

Tamaños disponibles

3lb

6lb

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

APOYA LA SALUD DE LA MADRE Y DEL GATITO

MOTHER & BABYCAT es una solución nutricional única adaptada a las elevadas necesidades energéticas de la madre en la fase final de gestación y en periodo de lactancia para favorecer el desarrollo óptimo de los gatitos durante la primera fase de crecimiento.

SISTEMA INMUNOLÓGICO FUERTE

Ayuda al desarrollo del sistema inmunológico saludable del gatito con antioxidantes clínicamente probados que incluyen vitaminas E y C.

MANTENIMIENTO DE LA MICROBIOTA

Combinación de prebióticos y proteínas altamente digeribles para favorecer el equilibrio saludable de la microbiota intestinal y la salud digestiva.

CROQUETA REHIDRATABLE

Rehidratación fácil: para facilitar la transición de los cachorros de la leche al alimento sólido, puede rehidratar las croquetas.

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL