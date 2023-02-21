Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Alimento seco para gatos
Nutrición completa y balanceada para gatos - Particularmente para la madre gestante o lactante y sus gatitos (de 1 a 4 meses de edad) en periodo de destete
Tamaños disponibles
3lb
6lb
APOYA LA SALUD DE LA MADRE Y DEL GATITO
MOTHER & BABYCAT es una solución nutricional única adaptada a las elevadas necesidades energéticas de la madre en la fase final de gestación y en periodo de lactancia para favorecer el desarrollo óptimo de los gatitos durante la primera fase de crecimiento.
SISTEMA INMUNOLÓGICO FUERTE
Ayuda al desarrollo del sistema inmunológico saludable del gatito con antioxidantes clínicamente probados que incluyen vitaminas E y C.
MANTENIMIENTO DE LA MICROBIOTA
Combinación de prebióticos y proteínas altamente digeribles para favorecer el equilibrio saludable de la microbiota intestinal y la salud digestiva.
CROQUETA REHIDRATABLE
Rehidratación fácil: para facilitar la transición de los cachorros de la leche al alimento sólido, puede rehidratar las croquetas.
|DRY Only - Recommended daily feeding portion for Kittens
|Age of kitten in months
|Target Adult Cat weight
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|3/8 cup (49 g)
|1/2 cup (53 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/4 cup (27 g)
|3/8 cup (45 g)
|1/2 cup (57 g)
|1/2 cup (62 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/4 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|Mixed feeding - recommended daily feeding portion for Kittens 1 can per day of MOTHER & BABYCAT ULTRA SOFT MOUSSE IN SAUCE wet cat food
|+ MOTHER & BABYCAT dry cat food
|Age of kiiten in months
|Target Adult Cat weight
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/8 cup (16 g)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|DRY Only - Recommended daily feeding portion for Mothers
|Gestation in Weeks
|Cat Weight
|3
|9
|Lactating
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/8 cup (38 g)
|1/4 cup (59 g)
|Ad Libitum
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (78 g)
|Ad Libitum
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (62 g)
|7/8 cup (96 g)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|1 cup (113 g)
|Ad Libitum
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (83 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (128 g)
|Ad Libitum
|Mixed feeding - recommended daily feeding portion for Mothers 1 can per day of MOTHER & BABYCAT ULTRA SOFT MOUSSE IN SAUCE wet cat food
|+ MOTHER & BABYCAT dry cat food
|Gestation in Weeks
|Cat Weight
|3
|9
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|Ad Libitum
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (50 g)
|3/4 cup (80 g)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|7/8 cup (105 g)
|Ad Libitum
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (80 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (125 g)
|Ad Libitum