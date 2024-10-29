Weight Management for overweight cats

Brittany is the owner of Meeko, a neutered, male cat.



"Meeko, our indoor cat, slowly started becoming overweight. We switched to Royal Canin Satiety Support in hopes that he would not only lose weight but stay full. He was 11.5 lbs at his heaviest and has gotten down to roughly 9 lbs, a healthy weight for him. With Satiety Support, he seems to stay full and he no longer cries for food in the middle of the night. He seems to really enjoy this diet."