A curious experience
The cat event of the summer
At Royal Canin, we believe that the best way to keep cats healthy is to stay curious and learn more about them. So we're launching A Curious Experience, an event that puts you in your cat's perspective to help you decode their behavior and see their curious world.Find out more about our Stay Curious campaign
August 13-16 South Florida
Scratch your curiosity
Take a peek at some of our activities that’ll give you an inside look at the lives of cats—from how they move to what happens in the litter box and even more. See it live with #StayCuriousWithRC.
Move
Discover what it’s truly like to be a cat with our interactive, Catify VR experience. Learn their most interesting behaviors from how they jump exponential heights to seeing the world in night vision.
Jump
Show off your cat-like agility with our “Jump Like a Cat” photoshoot experience. When you jump, we’ll capture an Instagram worthy action shot that you can share with family and friends.
Play
Embody your feline persona by playing with human-sized cat toys as well as lounging on our giant cat trees.
Chat
Chat with Royal Canin Catnoisseurs, our on-site cat experts, to learn more about cats and receive exclusive, free merch and products.
