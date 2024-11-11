Airedales are always alert, not aggressive, robust and not easily frightened. This is an active, muscular dog who has keen expressions and a very friendly nature.

The Airedale Terrier is known to be one of the world's most versatile dog breeds and have made a name for themselves as hunters, athletes and companions. They are frequently used as police dogs in some countries.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)