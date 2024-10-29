Appenzell Cattle Dog

Despite their popularity, the Appenzellers' breeding stock remains very small. Only a very careful breeding program will be able to retain and deepen the hereditary characteristics of this remarkable breed.

About the Appenzell Cattle Dog

Traditionally used to drive and guard cattle and other beasts, as well as to protect the farmstead, Appenzellers are also versatile working dogs and outstanding family dogs. They belong to a tricolored, medium-sized, square-shaped breed of dog of good proportions.

Muscular, highly mobile and agile, with a characteristic mischievous expression, these dogs are generally lively, full of high spirits and self-assured. They are fearless but distrustful of strangers. They are famous for being steadfast, but they are also wonderful companions and very receptive.

Breed Specifics

Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Gentle / Intelligent / Resilient / Lively

Key facts

Makes a great watchdog
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
